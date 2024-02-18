Real Madrid considering loaning out attacker, AC Milan among clubs interested: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering the possibility of loaning out young attacking midfielder Arda Guler in the summer, with Italian giants AC Milan interested in his services, according to SPORT.

Guler arrived at Real Madrid last summer from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €20 million, but has struggled with injuries and fitness since his arrival.

He has only made four appearances this season, being on the pitch for only 89 minutes in total. With game-time being scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu, a loan move would seem to be the right decision in his career, and many clubs have reportedly showcased their interest in the player.

AC Milan have reportedly showcased great interest in adding the midfielder to their ranks on loan. They have already found great success loaning a player in from Real, with current Los Blancos superstar Brahim Diaz having spent two successful seasons at the club on loan.

Depending on the success of Guler's potential loan move, Real Madrid are expected to make a decision about his future at the club.

If all goes well, Real could integrate the player into their first team upon return, as they did after Federico Valverde's loan at Deportivo La Coruna. If the player is deemed surplus to requirements, they could look to cash in on the player in the summer, similar to Martin Odegaard's loan and subsequent move to Arsenal.

They have applied this philosophy to multiple players who have been out on loan in the past, and Guler could become the latest beneficiary of this highly successful system.

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal says he would never compete with Florentino Perez for Real Madrid presidency

Spanish tennis icon and diehard Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal has said that he would never compete with current club president Florentino Perez for the presidency of the capital club.

The 37-year-old is one of the most successful tennis players ever, having won 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals. He also held the World No. 1 ranking for over 200 weeks.

Outside of tennis, he is a Real Madrid superfan and has been spotted during multiple games at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has met Florentino Perez multiple times, with many reports suggesting that the 76-year-old has designated him as his successor.

However, speaking to El Partizado de Cope, Nadal said that he has no intentions of taking over from Perez at the moment, and that he only wants the best for his beloved club.

"I'm not a rival for anything... Being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid. Florentino's (Perez) work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him," he said.