"Real Madrid cannot continue to behave this way" – PSG chief hits back at 'lack of respect' in Kylian Mbappe comments 

Leonardo, the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, has hit out at Real Madrid for constantly speaking about Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian is furious as the Frenchman has yet to pen a new deal at the Parc des Princes and could agree to a pre-contract in January.

Real Madrid have been looking to sign Kylian Mbappe and made two bids for the 22-year-old. However, PSG refused to sell their prized asset as they planned to play the 2021-22 season with him, despite less than a year left on his contract.

Speaking with French publication L’Équipe, Leonardo took shots at Real Madrid for their attempts to lure Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG sporting director claims Los Blancos are speaking about the young striker as if he has already moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"This has been going on for 2 years, I remind you that the mercato is over. There are matches and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave in this way.

"Let it stop. Mbappé is a PSG player and the club intends this relationship to last. In the same week, a Real Madrid player [Karim Benzema], then the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and now the president [Florentino Perez] talk about Kylian [Mbappe] as if he were already one of their own."

Real Madrid waiting for PSG's Kylian Mbappe in January

Florentino Perez spoke about the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe today and told El Debate they would get an update in January. He hinted at a possible pre-contract agreement with the player, saying:

"In January we will have news about Mbappé. We hope that by January 1st, the Kylian Mbappé situation will be fully resolved."

However, the Real Madrid president clarified his comments and claimed there was no agreement with the player and they were not in talks with Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"My words about Mbappé have been misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have news - always with respect to PSG with who m we have good relations."

PSG signed Sergio Ramos this summer after he was released by Real Madrid. Los Blancos hope to do the same to the French giants by getting Kylian Mbappe when his contract expires next summer.

