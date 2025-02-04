Real Madrid dealt blow as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham among key players to miss Leganes clash as Ancelotti provides update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has provided major injury updates before their clash against Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, February 5. Notably, Real Madrid will be playing the quarter-final of the competition. At such a juncture, the loss of some key players is something that has emerged as the major news.

Los Blancos are in a crisis due to the unavailability of both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Alaba was already out earlier this season due to an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury he suffered in December 2023. Although he was all set to return in this clash, he has now suffered a fresh adductor muscle injury.

Even Rudiger, who had been exceptional at the heart of Real Madrid's defense will be missing this clash and some upcoming games too. He picked up a hamstring in the Espanyol game on the weekend.

Before the fixture against Leganes, at the press conference, Carlo Ancelotti revealed (via Madrid Xtra):

"We have lost two important players. Alaba was ready to start tomorrow. Rüdiger and Alaba's injuries were not contemplated. This is an emergency situation. They'll return in 20 days."

While Rudiger and David Alaba are out for a longer period, other crucial players such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are also unavailable for Wednesday's game.

While Mbappe suffered a bruise in his calf against Espanyol, the manager refrained from revealing Bellingham's injury. However, Vinicius Jr will be available for selection. Ancelotti confirmed at the press conference, outlining the details of their respective injuries:

"Bellingham has suffered a knock and will NOT play tomorrow. Vinicius will be available. Mbappé is OUT of tomorrow's game. He has a bruise in his calf."

The injury situation might compel the Real Madrid manager to start Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio in the heart of defense. While Tchouameni is a natural defensive midfielder, this season he has been deployed as a centre-back on 13 occasions (in 27 appearances).

Ascencio on the other hand, is just 21. However, due to various injury concerns in the squad, he has appeared 19 times for the senior team across four competitions.

The two probable starters at the back have a bit of experience under their belt. However, in a crucial quarter-final tie, it would be a major risk that Ancelotti might have to take due to the serious injury situation.

Real Madrid's Copa del Rey expedition among injury woes

Real Madrid have won both their Copa del Rey clashes and as a result, will be playing against Leganes away in the quarter-finals. In their Round of 32 clash, they outwitted Club Deportivo Minera 5-0.

Even in the Round of 16 against Celta Vigo, they registered a 5-2 win, a fixture which saw Kylian Mbappe score in the 37th minute to break the deadlock. With the Frenchman out for this clash, Ancelotti is expected to give more responsibility to Endrick, who scored two goals against Celta Vigo.

The combination of Endrick and Vinicius Jr up front will be what the Los Blancos faithful will hope to lead the side to the semi-final of the competition. Ancelotti can navigate further changes into the side as well. Real Madrid have two crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City coming up.

In order to keep his team fresh, the Italian manager might opt to bring back players like Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz into the starting lineup.

