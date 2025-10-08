Real Madrid dealt blow as star man picks up injury in national team's training camp

Real Madrid have suffered a blow as Dean Huijsen has picked up an injury. The Spanish defender has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria and has been sent back to the club.

In a statement released by RFEF (via SportStar), Huijsen did not train on Tuesday due to muscle fatigue, and his injury was confirmed during medical tests on Wednesday. They add that his club have been informed of the issue, and the defender has been withdrawn from the squad.

"Huijsen, 20, arrived at the national team's training camp on Monday evening but did not train on Tuesday after reporting symptoms of muscle fatigue. Medical examinations conducted on Wednesday confirmed the muscle injury, of which Real Madrid has been informed, prompting his withdrawal from the squad. We wish him a swift recovery."

Los Blancos have announced that Huijsen has a muscle injury in his left leg and said in a statement:

"Following tests carried out on our player, Dean Huijsen, today and assessed by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg. Further updates will follow."

Following Dean Huijsen's withdrawal, Spain have called up Aymeric Laporte as the replacement. The defender moved back to Athletic Bilbao from Al-Nassr in the summer.

Dean Huijsen commented on Real Madrid move

Dean Huijsen spoke about his move to Real Madrid in the summer, saying that it was a dream move for him. He was excited to work under Xabi Alonso, adding that he made the right call and said (via Football Espana):

"For me it's a dream. I think it's a dream for every child to play for Real Madrid. It's the best club in the world and I'm very proud and very happy to be here. There is a very good group here and the truth is that the dressing room is very united. We are very happy to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has a lot of good ideas and we are going to have good years together."

Dean Huijsen was close to joining Chelsea, who were pushing to sign him from AFC Bournemouth in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester City were also interested, but Los Blancos' activation of his €50 million release clause saw him move to Santiago Bernabeu.

He has played seven matches in La Liga for Los Blancos, with seven more in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

