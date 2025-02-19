Real Madrid dealt blow as star man set to miss first leg of UCL Round of 16 clash through suspension if they qualify

Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham in the Round 16 of the UEFA Champions League after the Englishman picked up a yellow card in the side's Round of 32 clash with Manchester City. The 21-year-old caught Phil Foden with a late tackle in the 38th minute of the match, forcing Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs to brandish his card.

Bellingham has been ever-present for the reigning European champions this season, featuring in all 10 of his side's UCL matches. He has scored three goals and provided three assists.

Real Madrid came into the game with a 3-2 advantage after winning the first leg of the tie in Manchester. Los Blancos look set to progress to the next round of the competition after racing to a 2-0 lead thanks to two brilliant Kylian Mbappe finishes in the 4th and 33rd minutes.

Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler will likely replace Bellingham in the next match. Either player can deputize for the Englishman in Los Blancos' fluid attack.

"He told me straight away when he saw him. He felt that he had something special" - Real Madrid star reveals who Eden Hazard backed to succeed

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has stated that Eden Hazard backed Vinicius Jr to become a star during his time at the club. The Brazilian winger has emerged as one of the best players in the Spanish capital and world football.

The Belgian shot-stopper stated that Hazard backed the Brazilian from the beginning. Courtois told Rio Ferdinand (via Managing Madrid):

“I knew Vini Jr was going to be good before, but I didn’t think he’d be that great. The only guy who told me, ‘You’ll see in a few years’ was Eden Hazard. He told me straight away when he saw him. He felt that he had something special.”

Vinicius Jr and Eden Hazard played 27 games for Real Madrid together. The Brazilian winger has been phenomenal for Los Blancos this season, bagging 16 goals and 12 assists from 31 games for the reigning LaLiga and UEFA Champions League champions.

