Real Madrid dealt massive blow as star player set to be out for 6-8 weeks after picking up injury in win against Marseille: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow as defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after picking up a hamstring injury. Madrid defeated Marseille 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16. However, Alexander-Arnold's injury seems to have marred the mood in their dressing room.
The former Liverpool man came off the pitch in the fifth minute after going down clutching his thigh. It seemed like a muscular injury, and now reports have confirmed that the right-back is set to be out for an extended period of time. He appears to have sustained an injury to his hamstring, or biceps femoris.
"Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. Further updates will follow," the club wrote in an official statement.
Daniel Carvajal replaced Alexander-Arnold in the Real Madrid lineup as a substitute, but was sent off in the 72nd minute after headbutting opposition goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
Meanwhile, a goal from Timothy Weah in the 22nd minute had driven Marseille forward earlier. However, Kylian Mbappe, who drew Madrid level in the 29th minute from a penalty kick, doubled it in the 81st minute, again from the spot. Xabi Alonso's men were able to keep the ball after that and secure the win quite comfortably.
Real Madrid have not seen the best of Trent Alexander-Arnold yet
Alexander-Arnold has not had the greatest of starts to life with Madrid, having not played the full 90 minutes for them even once in LaLiga this season. He has yet to score a goal for his new club and become a regular starter trusted by Alonso to carry out his plans.
This injury is expected to derail his ambitions further. Alexander-Arnold had earlier suffered a brutal blow after not being selected in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by Thomas Tuchel earlier this month.
This was primarily due to the lack of involvement the 26-year-old had with the Los Blancos ever since moving there this summer. Real Madrid are currently perched on top of the league table with 12 points from four matches, and may not be too bothered by the right-back's absence.