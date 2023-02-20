Real Madrid dealt massive injury blow as 2 superstars ruled out of UCL fixture against Liverpool

Real Madrid will be without two of their first-team stars Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Liverpool on Tuesday (February 21). The club have released their 16-man squad list for the first leg, with both players missing out due to illness.

Kroos, Tchouameni and Luka Modric have been the first-choice midfield trio under Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this season. Without two of their three go-to midfielders, Los Blancos could find it difficult to impose their authority at Anfield.

According to Relevo, Kroos is currently recovering from an intestinal infection, which has badly affected his muscle mass and weight. Tchouameni, meanwhile, is dealing with flu.

Kroos’ last game for Real Madrid came in the 5-3 FIFA Club World Cup win over Al Hilal on February 11. Tchouameni last appeared in the 4-0 La Liga victory over Elche four days later.

In Kroos and Tchouameni’s absence, Daniel Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga could get a shot at impressing in midfield. Federico Valverde could also play in central midfield, but given his knack for the spectacular, Ancelotti could continue to use him as a right winger.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema will play against Liverpool

Since picking up a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Karim Benzema has been in and out of action for Los Merengues.

After bagging a brace in the 4-0 league win over Elche last week, Benzema was dropped for the 2-0 win over Osasuna on February 18. With the trip to Anfield just around the corner, doubts were raised about the Ballon d’Or holder’s availability.

After the clash against Osasuna, Ancelotti answered queries about Benzema’s availability, declaring that the Frenchman will be in action at Anfield. He said (via HITC):

“We go into the game at Anfield in good shape and with all the confidence in the world. Tchouameni had stomach problems. Karim, I think, will be fine for that game, and Kroos is back in training. Carvajal is going to play at Anfield.”

Benzema has been in decent form for Real Madrid this season, scoring 16 times and claiming four assists in 23 games across competitions.

