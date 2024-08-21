Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal sends 4-word message to Arsenal star after latest accomplishment 

Real Madrid’s star defender Dani Carvajal has shared his thoughts on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya’s inclusion in the PFA Team of the Season. Both players were part of Spain’s squad that won the Euros in Germany last month.

Raya, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last season, was initially seen as a competitor to Aaron Ramsdale for the starting spot between the posts. However, after the first few weeks, Mikel Arteta favored the Spanish keeper, who continued to grow stronger throughout the season.

Overall, the 28-year-old recorded 16 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and also won the Golden Glove. He was a key part of Arsenal’s impressive defense, which conceded the fewest goals in the league (29).

Raya was also one of five Arsenal players named to the Team of the Season, alongside William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

After being named in the team of the year for the first time, David Raya posted on Instagram, saying:

"PFA Awards night. Honored to be named on the Team Of The year"

Carvajal quickly responded to the post, praising his national side teammate and stating that the honor was well-deserved.

"More than deserved, bro."

After his solid performances, the 28-year-old keeper secured the number one spot for the Gunners and made over 40 appearances in his debut season. The club confirmed his permanent transfer reportedly for £27 million just last month.

David Raya outlines what Arsenal must do to beat Manchester City for the Premier League title

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal faced yet another heartbreak last season, as Manchester City edged them out for the Premier League title once again. The title race went down to the final day, and despite the Gunners winning their last six games, they fell short by just two points.

This season, they’ve made a strong start with a 2-0 victory over Wolves. However, Raya believes that his team must be flawless to stand a chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s City side, who have won four consecutive titles.

"I think we had a really good campaign but at some stages we didn’t manage the games where we dropped a few points well. It’s that balance of knowing when you have to manage games. Also, you have to go all in, especially at the start of the season.”

"Our second half of last season was nearly perfect but you have to be perfect to win the league, especially against Man City. They are so good and they are so experienced in this environment," Raya said (via Sky Sports).

Arsenal will next face a tough challenge on the road against Aston Villa on August 24, followed by a home match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on August 31.

