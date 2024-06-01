Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal sets incredible record after being named in Champions League final line-up to face Dortmund

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has now become the only player to start all of the last six UEFA Champions League finals for the club. He has been named in the starting lineup to take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley later tonight (Saturday, June 1).

Luka Modric and Caravajal started all of the last five UCL finals. Modric, though, is not on the first XI to take on Dortmund. The duo, though, aim to win the competition for a record sixth time.

In 2013-14 against Atletico Madrid, Carvajal started in the defense alongside Fabio Coentrao, Sergio Ramos, and Raphael Varane. Marcelo, Ramos, and Pepe started alongside Carvajal in the 2015-16 final against Atleti.

Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, and Carvajal started the 2016-17 final against Juventus. Caravajal hadn't played since the semi-final first leg that season. However, he was preferred over Danilo in the final.

In 2017-18, the same back four started against Liverpool in the final. In 2021-22, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Eder Militao started alongside Carvajal. This season, Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, and Carvajal start against Dortmund.

Carvajal has made nine UCL appearances this season, providing one assist. He is trusted to start yet again in a massive Real Madrid game. This shows the tremendous level the Spaniard has maintained over the last decade.

Dani Carvajal speaks about Real Madrid's mentality ahead of the Champions League final

Dani Carvajal opened up Real Madrid's mentality ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Dortmund. He claimed that the team are eager for the mega occasion, saying (via beIN Sports):

"I see the team very well. Eager and excited. The last few weeks have been slow with the league already won and this match on the horizon. But ow the 1st is approaching, and we are eager."

Los Blancos are aiming for a record-extending 15th UCL title. Dortmund, on the other hand, are in the search for their second Champions League crown. Their solitary win came in 1997.

This is the first time the two teams will play in the final. Dortmund's previous final appearance came in 2012-13, when they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley, the venue that hosts this season's final.