Real Madrid defender wants to stay at the club - Reports

Real Madrid may have a decision on their hands in the summer as one of their loaned-out defenders has reiterated his desire to stay and fight for his place at the club next summer.

According to Managing Madrid via AS, Jesus Vallejo wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu once he returns from his current loan deal at Granada. However, Real Madrid do not see a future for him at the club and will not be opposed to cashing in on him in the summer.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Zaragoza before moving to Real Madrid in 2015. After a series of loan deals with Zaragoza, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Vallejo moved to Granada on loan at the start of the current campaign and has been impressive so far.

The Spaniard has played almost 2000 minutes of first-team football for Granada and has shown that he has the ability to play at the highest level. He now wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu and stake a claim for a place in the first team.

However, the chances of Jesus Vallejo breaking into the Real Madrid team are slim. The club are already linked with a host of central defenders ahead of the summer, with the futures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos still hanging in the balance.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, while the Spaniard’s current deal expires in the summer, and negotiations for an extension are yet to take an optimistic turn. In such circumstances, it was expected that the club would consider Jesus Vallejo as an option.

🌖| Jesús Vallejo is not considering another loan move this summer. Real Madrid could sell him and keep an option to bring him back in the future. He has a contract until 2025. @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 27, 2021

However, Los Blancos are already monitoring the likes of David Alaba, Pau Torres, and Jules Kounde, as they do not think Vallejo has what it takes to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. And because the Spaniard is not willing to go out on another loan, Real Madrid will consider selling him in the summer.

Real Madrid could retain an option to bring Jesus Vallejo back

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is on loan at Granada

The Spaniard was once considered to be a fantastic prospect for the future, but Jesus Vallejo’s career has not unfolded as he would have wished. Real Madrid have now accepted that the player might not fulfill his potential. However, the club could insert a buy-back option, similar to the one in Sergio Reguilon’s contract, if they finally decide to sell the 24-year-old defender.

❗| Vallejo wants to return to Madrid next season. He isn’t thinking about another loan but it could be difficult for him to find a place. He’s one of 7 players out on loan who Real Madrid have to figure out a future for.@diarioas [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 26, 2021

A buy-back clause would ensure that, if Jesus Vallejo does reach his true potential, Real Madrid will be able to buy him back without too much fuss.