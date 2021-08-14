Real Madrid deny trying to join the Premier League in official statement

Real Madrid were said to be exploring the possibility of leaving the La Liga for the Premier League amid their ongoing saga with the league's governing body. However, the Spanish giants have come out to deny ever taking such a step.

Los Blancos made it known via an official announcement on their website just a few hours ago, even going as far as branding such a move as impossible.

The statement read:

"Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from La Liga to the Premier League, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day-to-day affairs of our club."

Real Madrid and La Liga body in a serious battle

Real Madrid have been at the forefront of what seems to be a battle with La Liga's governing body over the last few months. It all began with the proposed formation of the Super League, which Los Blancos and other Spanish clubs including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were committed to.

The movement faced strong opposition from La Liga and UEFA. It was put on hold after a number of founding members from the continent pulled out. Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona, however, have maintained their interest in participating in the proposed break-away league.

La Liga president - Javier Tebas

More drama ensued when La Liga sealed a cash injection deal with CVC. The deal would provide La Liga with €2.1 billion, which would be shared among member clubs to tackle their financial challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Blancos and their Clasico rivals condemned the idea because it would grant CVC 10% of all rights and revenue from the league for the next 50 years.

Earlier this week, the league's governing body announced it would go ahead with the deal that now involves 17 member clubs after Athletic Bilbao also pulled out. The three non-participants will have their revenue untouched while the teams who are part of the deal will sacrifice 10%.

Shortly after the announcement, rumors of Real Madrid making a switch to the Premier League emerged, with the club now having come out to deny the move.

