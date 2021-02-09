Real Madrid determined to sign Erling Haaland this summer - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly make the signing of Erling Haaland their number one priority this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in scintillating form since joining the Bundesliga club from RB Salzburg in January 2020. His performances have subsequently attracted the interest of a number of Europe's elite clubs.

According to Josep Pedrerol of El Chiriniguito, Real Madrid will sign a superstar in the upcoming summer transfer window. He expects Los Blancos to sign either Erling Haaland or PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would reportedly prefer to sign Mbappe from PSG. The club, however, may not be able to afford the World Cup winner given their current financial situation and will, therefore, look to sign Haaland instead.

Real Madrid fans were left disappointed after the January transfer window. The Spanish giants have spent the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out fringe players. They also failed to make any notable signings.

The La Liga giants have also had to deal with exit rumours regarding a number of their star players. Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Vinicius Jr have all been linked with moves away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Karim Benzema in recent years. However, at 33, the Frenchman is approaching the latter stages of his career, and this is one of the major reasons why Los Blancos are so keen to sign Haaland.

🚨🚨🌖| Real Madrid will sign a SUPERSTAR this summer, and it will either be Kylian Mbappé, or Erling Haaland. @jpedrerol #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 9, 2021

Borussia Dortmund may be forced to sell Erling Haaland to Real Madrid due to their current financial situation

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a host of clubs over the last few months

Borussia Dortmund, like many other clubs in Europe, have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The club have reportedly incurred losses worth up to £66 million and will have to part ways with one of their prized assets this summer in order to balance the books.

Erling Haaland has scored 22 goals in 21 games for Borussia Dortmund this season 😁 pic.twitter.com/0a6mFyePHX — Goal (@goal) February 3, 2021

This could result in the sale of either Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho. However, it seems likely that the club will allow the latter to leave this summer as they are rumoured to have reduced their asking price for the English forward.