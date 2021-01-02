Reports - Real Madrid to hold talks with Tottenham over transfer of Heung-min Son 

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a summer bid for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Zinedine Zidane said to be a fan of the player.

The South Korean captain has been in blistering form this season, with 11 goals and four assists in just 15 Premier League games. His almost telepathic on-field partnership with Harry Kane has also continued to grow.

The player's form has reportedly caught the eye of Zidane, who has urged the Real Madrid board to set plans in motion to sign the 28-year-old.

According to reports in Turkey carried by Givesport, the Spanish giants are set to meet with their Tottenham counterparts in the coming weeks to trash out the possibility of a transfer.

However, any potential transfer is bound to be fraught with obstacles, not least of which will be Daniel Levy's famed hard stance when it comes to negotiations for his star players.

Tottenham are in the process of tying Son down to a new deal, which will improve his current wages to a weekly amount of £150,000. Jose Mourinho is confident that the former Bayer Leverkusen man will put pen to paper at the club.

Real Madrid and Tottenham's recent transfer dealings

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham.

Advertisement

Tottenham and Real Madrid have conducted business in the recent past, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both succeeding at the Bernabeu after joining from White Hart Lane. Rafael Van der Vaart also departed the Spanish capital for London in 2010.

However, Los Blancos are said to be skeptical of spending big on Premier League targets, considering the recent struggles of Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard after making marquee moves to the La Liga.

🗺️ Here are the kick-off times around the world for #RealMadridCelta!

👉 #RMFans - reply with a GIF and let us know where in the world YOU will be watching tonight's match!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Bf6ikimX36 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 2, 2021

The left forward position is one the club have tried to fill since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. The likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Marco Asensio are all quality players but have not shown enough consistency to make the spot their own.

Real Madrid could benefit from having a player like Son, whose consistency over the last five years have seen him ranked among the best forwards in the Premier League. His penchant for scoring goals could also relieve some of the pressure off Karim Benzema.