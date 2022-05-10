Real Madrid ‘does not rule out’ signing Manchester United star this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have not completely ruled out signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

As per Spanish media outlet Sport, Los Blancos could enter the race for the World Cup-winning French midfielder.

Sport claims that Real Madrid's priority for the summer remains Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe's future has been much discussed in recent months with his contract at PSG expiring this summer.

However, it is reported that getting Pogba on a free transfer is too good a deal to turn down for the Spanish giants.

The former Juventus man has his contract at Manchester United expiring in the summer and looks likely to move on.

As per the aforementioned source, president Florentino Pérez is a long-term admirer of Pogba and has wanted him at the Santiago Bernabeu on several occasions.

Pogba has endured quite a nightmare six-year spell at Manchester United since signing for the Red Devils from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million back in 2016.

Despite his undisputed talent, Pogba could never quite impress at Old Trafford. He has struggled with both injuries as well as inconsistency during his time at Manchester United.

The Frenchman has also had fallouts with several managers during his time at the club. His antics on and off the pitch have also drawn plenty of criticism from fans and pundits.

As per ESPN, Pogba is keen on a move to either Juventus or PSG amid interest from Manchester City.

If Real Madrid decide to renew their long-term interest in the 29-year-old midfielder, things could change significantly.

Should Real Madrid consider signing the Manchester United star?

Real Madrid have a world-class midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Despite all three of them being in their thirties now, the triumvirate continues to impress week in week out.

The Spanish capital club also have two excellent young midfielders in the form of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Both Valverde and Camavinga have been excellent this season every time they have been called upon.

With such options in the middle of the park, it seems unnecessary for the La Liga champions to consider signing Pogba.

The France national is entering his thirties and his injury record is also worrying. And, even if he is available on a free transfer, he would still command high wages and an exorbitant signing on fee.

It makes very little sense for Los Blancos to make a move for Pogba and block the pathway for their young midfield duo of Valverde and Camavinga.

