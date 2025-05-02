Real Madrid draw up plan to use Manchester United in signing Portuguese-based defender in potential €35m deal: Reports

Real Madrid have drawn up a plan that involves Manchester United to sign Alvaro Carreras. The Benfica defender is a product of the famed Manchester United academy and is highly rated by the Madrid management. Now, according to Diario AS, Madrid are baulking at paying Carreras' €60M release clause to Benfica.

Instead, Los Blancos wish Manchester United to get involved in this deal and use their €18M buy-back clause for him. Soon afterwards, Madrid intend to pay United around €30M to €35M to sign Carreras. The 22-year-old left-back did not make a single appearance for the United senior team during his stay in England.

This season, however, he has been in fine form with Benfica, notching up 47 appearances across all competitions. Despite being a defender, he has found the back of the net on four occasions and also assisted his teammates four times. Two of these assists have come in crucial junctures in the UEFA Champions League.

Carreras, after leaving Manchester United in 2023, spent half a season with Granada before being signed by Benfica. During his time at Old Trafford, he was sent on loan to fellow English club Preston North End, who are located about an hour away from the city of Manchester.

The Spaniard is yet to make his senior debut for his national team, while he has featured seven times for the U21s. He is yet to score or assist for the Spain U21s, but with his growing popularity, one expects that a debut for the senior team is just around the corner. A move to Real Madrid will certainly not harm his cause.

Former Manchester United academy player could be Real Madrid's long-term solution at left-back

Real Madrid have struggled with left-back issues big time this season, and will hope to find a solution with Carreras' signing. While regular left-back Ferland Mendy is sidelined with an injury, his replacement Francisco Garcia has failed to nail down the spot. Despite playing 43 matches this season, Garcia has not been seen as a long-term option by Madrid.

With Carreras, however, Los Blancos will be keen on looking towards the future. The youngster is most likely to get a long-term deal with the club with the intention of grooming him and setting him up as Mendy's backup. If he does well in preseason, Carreras may even be seen as a regular starter.

Real Madrid, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal, and lost the Copa del Rey to Barcelona in the final, have nothing but La Liga to play for this season. Currently, they are ranked second in the league table with 72 points to their name, four points behind their arch nemesis Barca.

