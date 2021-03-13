Real Madrid shortlist 3 defenders as potential replacements for Sergio Ramos - Reports

Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man shortlist of defenders to replace Sergio Ramos, as per reports.

The veteran defender will be out of contract this summer. He is likely to leave Los Blancos as a free agent as talks over a new deal have hit a dead end.

As per Marca, Real Madrid want to replace Sergio Ramos with either David Alaba, Pau Torres or Jules Kounde this summer.

Alaba has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but his wage demands could be a stumbling block. He wants around €23 million a year in wages, which is nearly double what Sergio Ramos earns at the moment.

Real Madrid can afford to target someone young to replace Sergio Ramos

Pau Torres and Jules Kounde have done well for Villarreal and Sevilla respectively, and both players could become future stars.

Real Madrid will miss Sergio Ramos' experience. However, considering that Raphael Varane is in the peak years of his career and has established himself as a leader at the back, the club can afford to sign someone with potential.

Varane is in talks to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid. This will come as a big relief to the club as they can’t afford to lose two of their best centre-backs in the same window.

Like Varane, Alaba is also in the prime years of his career. However, his wages and the question of how he will adapt to La Liga, make the transfer a bit of a risk even though he will not cost a transfer fee.

Kounde and Torres have already played in the Spanish top flight and have put in impressive displays in both La Liga as well as European football.

Advertisement

However, Real Madrid are expected to face competition for both, as Manchester United are also eyeing up moves for the talented defenders. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back, so Los Blancos will have to make a decision soon.

Nevertheless, losing Sergio Ramos will be a big blow as the Spaniard has been an integral part of the team in the last decade or so.