Real Madrid dressing room's reported inquest after 3-0 loss to Arsenal in UCL clash comes to light

Real Madrid have reportedly found themselves under intense scrutiny following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at the Emirates Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s men traveled to London on Tuesday (April 8) after a 2-1 LaLiga defeat to Valencia (April 5). Their performance, especially in the second half, saw them pulverized by Declan Rice’s brace and a goal from Mikel Merino.

Ad

The unexpected result has reportedly left the Spanish giants stunned. According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, emotions ran high in the Real Madrid dressing room, as a passionate inquest was led by a few senior figures in the squad.

Federico Valverde was the first to speak, addressing the team’s lack of response after conceding two free kicks. The Uruguayan midfielder said (via GOAL):

"Two free kicks, and we don't react."

Ad

Trending

The criticism from Valverde struck a chord, prompting Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe to talk about how they can overturn the deficit in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

"We have to prove that we are Real Madrid, we have 15 champions," one of the four stars reportedly said, as the dressing room fell silent. We have to score in the first fifteen minutes. If we do that, we'll come back."

Ad

Real Madrid have their work cut out ahead of their UCL second-leg quarterfinal with Arsenal. With Mikel Arteta’s men taking a 3-0 lead at the Emirates, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to win 4-0 on their home soil to eliminate the Gunners or take at least a three-goal lead in the second leg to level the contest.

Kylian Mbappe sends seven-word message to Real Madrid fans after 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe urged Los Blancos faithful not to lose hope after their 3-0 defeat at the Emirates. The Frenchman, along with other Real Madrid forwards, didn’t really influence the game, as they had only three shots on target in the entire match, compared to the Gunners’ 11.

Ad

After the match, Mbappe posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, looking disappointed. He wrote (via GOAL):

‘‘Hay que creer hasta el final.’’

This translates to:

"We have to believe until the end."

Mbappe has been a key player for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 32 goals and provided four assists for the club in 47 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More