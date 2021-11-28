Real Madrid drop interest in Manchester United superstar to prioritize other positions: Reports

Multiple reports have claimed that Real Madrid will not be looking to move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba during the summer.

Madrid are instead planning to focus on other positions that they think need stabilizing. They signed Eduardo Camavinga in the last window and recently promoted Real Madrid Castilla captain Antonio Blanco to the senior squad. Real Madrid reportedly plan to continue with the tried and tested trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro for another season. They also have the likes of Federico Valverde as an effective backup.

Madrid have long been linked with a potential signing for Paul Pogba, especially during Zinedine Zidane's time. Pogba’s current deal with Manchester United expires at the end of the current season. He has been rumored to be looking for a pay-hike that Manchester United are reluctant to offer.

World Cup winner Paul Pogba has not scored for United this season. But he registered seven assists in the first three Premier League games of the season. Those assists are still the only goal involvements that Pogba has had across all competitions this season. He last started in the 4-2 loss against Leicester City.

Paul Pogba’s agent has suggested multiple times in recent years that the midfielder is unhappy at Manchester United and is open to a move.

As things stand, a transfer to Real Madrid does not look likely. The club are instead looking to sign Kylian Mbappe for a potential world record fee in January itself. That might as well result in PSG going in for Pogba in the summer.

With Real Madrid expected to drop out, what is next for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba?

Some in the Old Trafford faithful have clamored for Paul Pogba to be sold. Jose Mourinho famously called him a virus. Pogba’s strengths lies in attack. He is simply not equipped to perform the defensive duties asked of him at Manchester United for a majority of his stay.

Combining Pogba with an elite defensive midfielder allows the French international to operate freely and focus on getting his team forward. There is obviously a need to add a defensive midfielder to Manchester United.

The club signed Bruno Fernandes last season. They are expected to buy a defensive midfielder in the summer.

However, it seems as if the Frenchman’s time at the club is close to coming to an end. He has not been able to consistently deliver for the club, and has had more than a fair share of injuries.

Additionally, any midfield trying to combine two attack-minded midfielders in the form of Pogba and Fernandes is bound to be defensively thin.

With Madrid reportedly not looking for a move, Pogba’s most likely destination currently seems to be PSG. The Frenchman will surely love life in Paris and will have a certain Marco Verratti as his defensive partner in midfield.

