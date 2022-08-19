Real Madrid drop major hint about Casemiro transfer to Manchester United

Real Madrid have not included Casemiro in their squad for their upcoming clash with Celta Vigo, amid reports he is set to join Manchester United.

Los Blancos tweeted out their squad for their match on Saturday event (August 10) at the Estadio de Balaidos. The midfielder was a notable omission from the team.

The Spanish champions got their La Liga title defense off to an unconvincing start last week with a 2-1 victory over Almeria, a game in which Casemiro started as a substitute. Los Blancos managed to pick up all three points thanks to goals from Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba.

New signing Aurélien Tchouaméni replaced the Brazil international in the starting lineup, which fuelled speculation over the defensive midfielder's future.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United's search for a holding midfielder may finally be coming to an end, as they have agreed a £59.2 million fee for the tenacious South American.

Casemiro is set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford. The Brazilian made 336 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 31 goals. He was also a crucial part of the side that won the Champions League five times.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave amid Manchester United interest

Ahead of their weekend trip to Celta Vigo, Ancelotti was asked about Casemiro's future. The Italian confirmed the player's desire to leave the Spanish capital.

The veteran manager told a press conference (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision."

He added:

“[As far as a] replacement [is concerned] we have signed [Aurélien] Tchouaméni and he’s one of the best on the market. Then we have [Toni] Kroos and [Eduardo] Camavinga."

