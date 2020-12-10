Real Madrid eager to bring back Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon- Reports

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly looked into the option of bringing back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause in his contract when he signed for Tottenham Hotspur, but the Spaniard will reportedly return only if three requests are satisfied.

Sergio Reguilon rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, making his debut for the club in 2018. The left-back made a name for himself under former Madrid coach Santiago Solari but was loaned out to Sevilla when Zinedine Zidane rejoined the club at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Reguilon had a stellar 2019-20 season for Sevilla, playing a starring role in the Spanish club's Europe League triumph last season. His performances caught the eye of many of Europe's top clubs.

The 23-year-old returned to Real Madrid after the end of his loan spell but left the Spanish giants to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth €30 million.

Real Madrid, however, recognised Reguilon's potential and inserted a €40 million buy-back clause in his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid want to buy back Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham Hotspur next summer after his impressive performances for them this season. [El Chiringuito] #THFC pic.twitter.com/7AJsSm9iFa — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) December 9, 2020

Real Madrid can sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on three conditions

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Eduardo Inda, a renowned journalist in El Chiringuito TV, has stated that Real Madrid wants to execute the buy-back clause for Sergio Reguilon. If Real Madrid are to re-sign their former player, they must satisfy three conditions, the first being the €40 million they must pay Tottenham to execute the buy-back clause.

Advertisement

The report also suggests that Reguilon will only return to Real Madrid if Marcelo is sold next summer. The Brazilian is entering the latter stages of his career and has been prone to errors but is still Zinedine Zidane's first-choice left-back. It is rumoured that Real Madrid are planning to show Marcelo the exit door soon.

🗞[@ElChiringuitoTV] | Real Madrid already ‘want to buy back’ defender Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur after his impressive performances this season.



🇪🇸Reguilon’s buy-back clause is €45M, the star would also need to agree to the move.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/a8jLBY854x — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 9, 2020

The final condition is that if Zinedine Zidane is still the coach, Sergio Reguilon must be guaranteed a certain amount of playing time. Reguilon enjoyed regular playing time under Santiago Solari but was stuck to the bench under Zidane, who preferred to play Marcelo instead.

Sergio Reguilon has had an impressive start to life at Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho. The north London club will be reluctant to part with their new star but will not be able to deny Real Madrid if they return for the Spaniard.