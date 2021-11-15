Real Madrid end interest in La Liga superstar due to €65 million price tag: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to end their pursuit of Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Spaniard has been heavily courted by a number of Europe's top clubs in recent years.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid will drop their interest in Pau Torres after refusing the match Villarreal's €65 million asking price for the Spain international. Los Blancos could instead try to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer after the expiration of his current contract with the Blues.

Pau Torres rose through the youth ranks at Villarreal before making his debut for the first-team during the 2016-17 season. He became a regular member of Villarreal's starting line-up during the 2018-19 season. He has since developed into one of the most promising young defenders in La Liga.

He has made 100 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions and has contributed six goals. Pau Torres helped Unai Emery's side win the Europa League last season.

Pau Torres was also a member of Luis Enrique's Spain squad. The centre-back played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 this summer, where they lost to eventual champions Italy. He had accumulated 15 international caps for Spain and has scored one goal for his country.

Villarreal have endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 La Liga campaign. Unai Emery's side are currently languishing in twelfth place in the league table.

Pau Torres has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent years. The 24-year-old is expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

Real Madrid parted ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Los Blancos have signed former Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a replacement for Ramos but are yet to sign an adequate replacement for Raphael Varane.

Reports have suggested the Spanish giants believed Pau Torres would be the ideal long-term replacement for Varane. Real Madrid will, however, drop their interest in Pau Torres due to Villarreal's unrealistic demands.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Real Madrid 'eye Manchester United target Pau Torres as Sergio Ramos' replacement' trib.al/PTh0Pim Real Madrid 'eye Manchester United target Pau Torres as Sergio Ramos' replacement' trib.al/PTh0Pim

Manchester United could try to sign former Real Madrid target Pau Torres next summer

Villarreal CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Manchester United, along with Real Madrid, have had a long-standing interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Red Devils will reportedly try to sign a top-quality defender after witnessing poor performances from Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly this season.

Manchester United will look to sign a ball-playing centre-half to partner Raphael Varane at the heart of their defense next season.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid ℹ️ Varane has decided to leave Real Madrid and join PSG, the club is already looking for a replacement. Koundé is currently the favorite - Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte also options. [ @elconfidencial ℹ️ Varane has decided to leave Real Madrid and join PSG, the club is already looking for a replacement. Koundé is currently the favorite - Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte also options. [@elconfidencial]

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Red Devils will have to part ways with a number of fringe players such as Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek to raise funds and create space in the squad for new signings.

Edited by Diptanil Roy