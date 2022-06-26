Real Madrid expected to listen to offers for 2 first team players: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to refresh their squad ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season by offloading midfielders Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos.

Asensio, who has been at Real Madrid since 2014, has fallen behind the pecking order as of late. The 26-year-old started only 19 La Liga matches and two UEFA Champions League games last season. Meanwhile, Ceballos spent much of the 2021/22 campaign on the sidelines at the Santiago Bernabeu after returning from a two-year loan at Arsenal.

While Asensio registered 14 goal contributions, Ceballos provided just a single assist in 339 minutes of action last season. With both players' contracts expiring next year, Los Blancos are looking to cash in on the midfielders this summer.

According to a report by MARCA [via 90min], Asensio have been linked to a host of clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and AC Milan. So far, no official bids have arrived for the creative left-footed midfielder. Furthermore, Ceballos is reportedly considered a fringe player and is valued by the La Liga club at €10 million.

After the confirmed departure of forward Gareth Bale, defender Marcelo, and midfielder Isco, Real Madrid are now keen to facilitate the outgoings of other squad players. According to the aforementioned report, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral, Jesus Vallejo, Reinier, and Takefuso Kubo are also on the transfer list.

After lifting the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy last season, Real Madrid have already strengthened their squad. The Spaniards signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and centre-back Antonio Rudiger. However, they missed out on signing their priority target Kylian Mbappe, who opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, as per ESPN.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner linked with Real Madrid

Timo Werner, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2020, continues to experience a difficult time at Stamford Bridge. Playing as a backup option to Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz last season, he registered 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

According to a report by El Nacional, the 26-year-old has reportedly offered himself to UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid through his agent. Chelsea will reportedly listen to offers in the region of €50 million for Werner, which is similar to what they paid Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the striker.

The German has three years left on his deal with Chelsea, but speculation is growing over his future.

