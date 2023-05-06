“Will bench Marcus Rashford,” “Bro has the big game genes” – Real Madrid fans in awe of 22-year-old for his display in Copa del Rey final win

Real Madrid fans were in awe of Rodrygo Goes as the Brazilian scored a brace to lead Los Blancos to their first Copa del Rey win since 2013-14. Carlo Ancelotti's team managed to earn a 2-1 win against Osasuna in the final of the competition.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for the Spanish club with his second-minute strike. Osasuna, however, managed to restore parity to the contest. Lucas Torro scored for Osasuna in the 58th minute of the match.

However, Rodrygo struck again in the 70th minute to hand Los Blancos the win. He has now scored 16 goals and has provided 11 assists in 51 matches across competitions this season.

The player has also made a habit of shining under the brightest of lights. He did that once again in the Spanish Cup final.

"Rodrygo will bench Marcus Rashford if he enters Manchester United."

Another claimed:

"Rodrygo getting a standing ovation and getting his name chanted. What a player man. Bro has the big game genes."

Los Blancos, meanwhile, have now won the Spanish Cup for the 20th time in their history. The Madrid giants won the 101st trophy in their illustrious history with the win against Osasuna.

Rodrygo was the player that was at the forefront of the success. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid's win against Osasuna:

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo's game against Osasuna by the numbers

Before being subbed off in the 89th minute against Osasuna, Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo put on a stellar display. He completed four dribbles, completed 31 passes, and made three key passes against Osasuna.

The Brazilian attacker also completed two crosses and won seven ground duels in the Cup final. He also became the first player since Lionel Messi to score more than one goal in the final of the Copa del Rey. Messi bagged a brace against Atheltic Bilbao in the 2020-21 final.

With a monumental Champions League semi-final against Manchester City coming up on May 9, Rodrygo's form should be a massive confidence booster for Ancelotti's side.

