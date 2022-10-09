“He can probably dribble past the whole team and score”, “He’s too complete” – Real Madrid fans hail player with ‘incredible confidence’ after 1-0 win over Getafe

Real Madrid supporters hailed Vinicius Jr.'s performance following their 1-0 victory over Getafe in the league.
With seven wins in eight league matches, Los Blancos currently occupy first place in the La Liga table. Real Madrid scored the only goal of the game in the third minute when Eder Militao headed home from a Luka Modric corner.
The Galacticos took more than double the shots of Getafe during the encounter while also controlling 66% of possession. It was Vini Jr. who caught the eye of many supporters after yet another fine performance.
Vinicius has seven goals and four assists across all competitions so far this season and has established himself as one of the top wingers in Europe. The Brazilian had an excellent last season and scored the winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.
Despite not scoring against Getafe, Madrid supporters were still impressed with the attacker's display. They took to Twitter to praise his performance:
Carlo Ancelotti unconcerned by Real Madrid's recent lack of goals
Real Madrid play Barcelona in the league on October 16, so Karim Benzema's absence will surely be a concern for the club.
However, following their win over Getafe, Ancelotti was not worried about his team not being able to kill off games. The legendary manager told reporters (as per Madrid France):
"Lack of goals? Scoring early meant we weren't rushing so much for that second goal. We tried to keep possession more and created plenty of chances but it wasn't enough to be able to score more."
Madrid's lack of clean sheets in recent weeks has also become a growing concern for supporters and Ancelotti was clearly delighted by his team's 1-0 win. He continued:
"We played well, we deserved the victory and we managed not to concede a goal. We are not as good as before in attack. The team was very solid in the aerial game. I'm very satisfied."
