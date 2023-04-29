“Got Man City and Haaland panicking,” “We have been blessed” – Real Madrid fans thrilled after star player shines in 4-2 win against Almeria

Real Madrid fans on Twitter were enthralled by Karim Benzema's performance against Almeria. The French forward scored his third hat-trick of the month as he shone against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team managed to earn a 4-2 win in the La Liga home clash.

Benzema opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match and completed his brace 12 minutes later. His hat-trick goal came in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot. Lazaro managed to pull one back for Almeria in the injury time of the first half.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes restored the three-goal advantage with his strike in the 47th minute. While Lucas Robertone made it 4-2, there was no further scare of a comeback from the visitors.

Benzema continued his red-hot form as he has now scored 17 La Liga goals in 21 matches this season. The number 9 has scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 37 matches across competitions this season.

Fans hailed the attacker for his stupendous display. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Benzema just got Man City and Haaland panicking, that's my striker."

Another claimed:

"This Karim Benzema performance… we have been blessed to watch his genius for over a decade."

Los Blancos managed to momentarily reduce the gap on Barcelona atop the La Liga table to eight points with the win. Xavi's side are currently playing Real Betis at home. Carlo Ancelotti's team have 68 points from 32 league matches.

Benzema was the star of the show against Almeria and got his due credit from fans. Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans as they lavished praise on the French attacker for his performance:

KB9theGOAT @karim9Goatzema True face of Karim Benzema who is no longer held back by ronaldo True face of Karim Benzema who is no longer held back by ronaldo👍 https://t.co/GzfAA6PavW

Martin🐼 @Martin2n04pxc3d Can we all agree now that Karim Benzema is the best striker of all time ?? Can we all agree now that Karim Benzema is the best striker of all time ?? https://t.co/RTzPc73lLP

R0y_13🐼 @Roy44nopxc3d We should’ve won by 8 goals today but we move. City aren’t ready for this version of Karim Benzema. We should’ve won by 8 goals today but we move. City aren’t ready for this version of Karim Benzema. https://t.co/t96q4GfHkg

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Benzema just got Man City and Haaland panicking , that's my striker Benzema just got Man City and Haaland panicking , that's my striker https://t.co/amnaLLXYDS

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Benzema is winning the Pichichi with ease Benzema is winning the Pichichi with ease https://t.co/VO6yTzqiZf

Mikael Madridista @MikaelMadridsta Lewandowski last 11 games = 3 goals



Benzema last 45 minutes = 3 goals Lewandowski last 11 games = 3 goalsBenzema last 45 minutes = 3 goals https://t.co/odcqSxaJP6

TC @totalcristiano This Karim Benzema performance… we have been blessed to watch his genius for over a decade. This Karim Benzema performance… we have been blessed to watch his genius for over a decade.

Karim Benzema became the second Real Madrid player in history to score 350 goals

Karim Benzema has reached a point in his career where the striker keeps rewriting the record books. He became the second Real Madrid player in history to score 350 goals for the Spanish giants.

Benzema took his tally to 352 goals for the club with his three-goal haul. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to reach the mark during his career. The Portuguese attacker scored 451 goals in 438 matches for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are still active in two cup competitions this season. They will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final and Manchester City over two legs in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Benzema's form will be pivotal for the team's success in those games.

