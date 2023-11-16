Real Madrid find out massive fee they must pay to appoint Xabi Alonso as manager: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been made aware of the termination clause in the contract of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen amid their interest in him. Los Blancos are considering the former Spanish midfielder as their next manager after his impressive start in Germany.

Real Madrid are preparing for life after Carlo Ancelotti, who has repeatedly been linked with the Brazil national team job in the last year. The Italian manager has enjoyed a great deal of success at the club, and they are keen for a manager who can continue that trend.

Los Blancos are considering a number of their former players, who have been impressive in management, to succeed Ancelotti. The likes of Raul, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa are potential candidates, but Alonso's experience in Germany puts him in front of the queue.

Bayer Leverkusen appointed Alonso in October 2022 with their team second to last in the Bundesliga after a terrible start to the season. The Spaniard led the team away from troubled waters and took them to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

This season, his side sit atop the Bundesliga standings with 11 wins and a draw from 12 matches. They have also picked up four wins from four in the Europa League, setting a new club record.

Real Madrid will have to pay between €15 and €18 million to prise Xabi Alonso from his contract at the BayArena, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2026, having earned himself a contract extension in his first year at the club.

Xabi Alonso leading candidate to take over Real Madrid job

Following the huge success of appointing former player Zinedine Zidane as manager, Florentino Perez is keen to repeat the success. Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed great success in his time at the club, winning every trophy on offer in the last two seasons.

Perez has identified a number of ex-players doing well for themselves, and they all have something in common - working for the club at youth level. Zidane began his career as manager of their Castilla team, a role currently held by Raul.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who is in charge of the Juvenil A team, is another who is rated very highly by the club as they look for a manager.

Xabi Alonso has worked with the youth teams of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in the past before moving to senior football in Germany. Bayer Leverkusen have been playing some of the best football in Europe this season. Alonso remains the favourite to claim the job if Ancelotti leaves the club and the role becomes available.