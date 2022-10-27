Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr opens up on ‘dream’ as he responds to being asked whether he would want to play in the Premier League 

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. has opened up on his dream and his desire to play in the Premier League.

The Brazilian winger has established himself as a key player at the Santiago Bernabeu over the last few years.

He was snapped up by the Spanish giants from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018 for a reported fee of €46 million. It was at the time the second most expensive sale of a player in the history of Brazilian football, behind only Neymar.

It was also the largest amount received by a Brazilian club for a transfer, and the highest amount ever paid by a club for a footballer under the age of 19.

Although Vinicius Jr. was far from an instant hit at the Santiago Bernabeu, he took his game to an entirely different level last season.

He scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 games last season, including the winner in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

Vinicius has recently claimed that he is very happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and wants to finish his career at the Spanish capital club.

The Brazilian has also insisted that even though every player wants to play in the Premier League, he always dreamt of playing for the Whites. Vinicius told Sport Bible:

"It is true that I'm very happy here at Real Madrid and I think I will play here until the end of my career. Of course, experiencing another league is important and I think the Premier League is a league that every player wants to play in. But my dream is and always was to play for Real Madrid."

Vinicius has been on song for Real Madrid this season as well, having scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 games across all competitions.

The Brazil international finished eighth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings and could be a strong contender for the award in the years to come.

When Vinicius Jr did the 'SIU' celebration after scoring a hat-trick.

