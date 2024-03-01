Real Madrid given boost as Carlo Ancelotti confirms 2 long-term absentees set to return to first-team squad in April

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has provided a heartening update of two long-term absentess: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and centre-back Eder Militao.

The duo suffered potentially season-ending ACL injuries at the start of the season. However, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti has said that before the El Clasico with Barcelona on April 21, the two key first-team players could be back in the squad.

"Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are set to return in April after ACL injury. After the game vs Mallorca on April 14th, Courtois and Militao could be back”, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed. Following game on April 21st: E𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐨 vs Barca," tweeted Romano.

Los Blancos have hardly missed Courtois and Militao, though, as they are flying high in La Liga - six points clear at the top after 26 games. Ancelotti's side have also fared well in Europe, winning their first seven UEFA Champions League games.

Following a 'perfect' group-stage campaign, the record 14-time champions won 1-0 at RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 first leg. Madrid also won their first trophy of the season at the Supercopa Espana in January, beating Barcelona in the final.

However, they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid.

How have Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao fared for Real Madrid?

Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are key first-team players for Real Madrid, having made over 100 appearances across competitions.

Since making his first-team debut in the 2018-19 season, the 31-year-old Courtois has made 230 appearances across competitions, keeping 91 clean sheets. The Belgian has won two La Liga and one UEFA Champions League title at the club, among others.

Meanwhile, Militao, 26, has made 143 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid since his first-team debut in the 2019-20 campaign, contributing 11 goals and five assists. The Brazilian, like Courtois, has also won two La Liga and one Champions League at the club.

