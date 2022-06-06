Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brilliantly hits back at Manchester United fan's criticism

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hit back against criticism regarding his aerial ability via a tweet earlier today.

Noted journalist Mark Goldbridge made a comparison between Manchester United’s David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois. According to Goldbridge, Luis Enrique’s treatment of David De Gea has not been fair. The goalkeeper had a brilliant season at Manchester United where he won the Player’s player of the year award.

However, De Gea has not been in the Spain squad since October 2020 and might not make it to the 2022 World Cup squad either. Goldbridge claimed that Thibaut Courtois was also not the most commanding of keepers when it came to collecting crosses or coming off the line.

In response, the Belgian goalkeeper posted a series of pictures from Real Madrid’s final against Liverpool. The goalkeeper could be seen commanding his box and collecting multiple crosses in the pictures.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois hits back at comparisons with Manchester United’s David De Gea

The comparisons did not end with Mark Goldbridge. Quite a few fans responded to the thread. The Belgian claimed that he “loved” the banter and did not mind responding to Mark Goldbridge’s comments. Another football fan claimed that David De Gea also deserved respect due to the kind of defensive line the Spanish keeper has played with this season.

It would be fair to say that Thibaut Courtois has the better teammates when it comes to their club lineups. De Gea has had to make a high number of important saves for the Red Devils in every game and was easily their most consistent player last season.

Regardless, Thibaut Courtois claimed that he had no intention of saying anything ill about another goalkeeper, let alone David De Gea. The Real Madrid stopper claimed that he was simply answering the criticism with respect to him collecting crosses via pictures.

The goalkeeper had no intention of commenting on David De Gea’s recent form or the way he has been treated by the Spanish manager.

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois @Rukky_8 @markgoldbridge I was just answering the fact, that I don’t collect crosses. I would never talk bad about another goalie @Rukky_8 @markgoldbridge I was just answering the fact, that I don’t collect crosses. I would never talk bad about another goalie

Of course, Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a spectacular season and his achievements on the field are enough to make the arguments for him.

