Real Madrid got it wrong in selling Achraf Hakimi: Brazilian legend Ronaldo

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario has said that Real Madrid made a mistake by letting Achraf Hakimi leave the club last summer.

The Moroccan right-back, after two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, joined Inter Milan this summer, with Real Madrid retaining a first refusal clause if the Italian club were to decide to let go of him.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Brazilian legend said that his former club got it wrong by losing Hakimi for what they did in the summer.

“Achraf is an extraordinary player, Real Madrid got it wrong by losing him like that. Sometimes I think what would’ve happened had we played together, at such speed. He’s one of the biggest homeruns for Inter in the last 10 years,” Ronaldo said.

Real Madrid still have first refusal over Achraf Hakimi after Inter Milan transfer

Achraf Hakimi has come into his own after a slow start to his Inter Milan career

Real Madrid's decision to let Hakimi go has further come under the lens during the course of this season, with first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal being unavailable for a good period of time due to injuries.

Zinedine Zidane has been forced to employ Lucas Vazquez as the right-back in Carvajal's absence.

While the Spaniard hasn't done particularly badly in the games that he has filled in, there is still a sense that Real Madrid would be better served by having a natural right-back in that position.

Hakimi did take a while to get warmed up at Inter, but has now firmly cemented his place as the first-choice right-back for Antonio Conte's side.

Inter Milan are currently second in Serie A and have a big opportunity to lay down a marker in the title race on Sunday night, when they host champions Juventus at the San Siro.

Real Madrid could still harbor hope to sign Hakimi in the future, by just matching any offer that Inter Milan were to receive for the Moroccan.

Given that he is just 22 at the moment, there is still plenty of room for Hakimi to improve despite already being one of the leading right-backs in European football.

However, Ronaldo thinks his former club have already made a mistake by letting Hakimi leave the club, especially after what he had achieved as a part of the Borussia Dortmund squad under Lucien Favre.