Real Madrid handed big boost as star man returns to training ahead of Salzburg Club World Cup clash

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost with the return of Kylian Mbappe as they ramp up preparations for their final Group H clash against Salzburg. The Spanish giants are set to lock horns with their fellow European side and Mbappe is in contention to feature.

Superstar forward Mbappe has been out of action for Los Blancos for over a week, having suffered from a bout of gastroenteritis. The 26-year-old had to be briefly hospitalised for tests and treatment before returning to his side's camp, and has missed both of their games so far.

Kylian Mbappe was spotted in team training with the rest of the squad for the first time since the beginning of the tournament as he continues to prepare for his return. He lost 4-5 kilos of body weight during the course of his illness and may not be thrown straight into the starting XI against the Austrian side.

Xabi Alonso has turned to academy star Gonzalo Garcia to lead the line in the absence of Mbappe, and the youngster has delivered a goal and an assist in two games. He may well keep his place in the starting XI for the final FIFA Club World Cup group game, as well.

Mbappe finished the 2024-25 LaLiga season, his first with Real Madrid, very strongly as he picked up the Pichichi and European Golden Shoe. The Frenchman also captained his country to a third-place finish in the UEFA Nations League Finals earlier this month before picking up the virus.

Alonso's side will greatly benefit from the return to fitness of star forward Mbappe, who is unarguably one of the world's best. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has yet to make his debut in the tournament and will be keen to continue with his fine form from the season.

Real Madrid set maximum fee to be paid for Premier League ace - Reports

Real Madrid have made their maximum offer for unsettled Liverpool ace Ibrahima Konate this summer known, reports have indicated. The France international has been linked with a move to Spain as his contract with the Reds is set to expire in 12 months' time.

CaughtOffside reports (via Football Espana) that Real Madrid are not prepared to pay more than £25 million to sign the 26-year-old defender this summer. The Reds hope to receive at least £40 million to let go of the centre-back, whose contract will expire next summer.

Konate has already turned down a contract offer from Arne Slot's side this summer due to the salary offered to him, as per reports. The defender has a good possibility of leaving Anfield in the coming weeks and months, with PSG also interested in his services.

