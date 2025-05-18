Real Madrid handed boost as key duo likely to be fit for upcoming Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid could have Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal back in the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. The two defenders have been away for a long time with an ACL injury.
Militao last played for Los Blancos in November 2024 during their 4-0 win over Osasuna. The Brazilian ruptured the ACL in his left leg and was taken off 30 minutes into the clash. He had, notably, ruptured his ACL last season as well.
Carvajal, meanwhile, suffered a similar injury a few weeks prior to that of Militao. The Spanish right-back went down in the second-half stoppage time of Madrid's 2-0 win against Villarreal last October.
Both players are key figures in Madrid's defense, and it was a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti to have them out for the rest of the season. The manager was forced to promote Raul Ascencio to the first team to deputize for Militao, while Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde stood in for Carvajal.
However, as per journalist Rodra (via Madrid Xtra on X), Madrid could be handed a key boost ahead of their Club World Cup campaign in the summer. Militao and Carvajal have reportedly resumed light training on the grass with the ball and are nearing the final stage of their recovery.
Real Madrid have been drawn in Group H of the Club World Cup alongside Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and Red Bull Salzburg. They will play their first game against Al-Hilal on June 18.
Sergio Ramos sends message to Dean Huijsen after his move to Real Madrid
Real Madrid legend has sent a goodwill message to Dean Huijsen after the 20-year-old completed his transfer to the club. Huijsen has signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos for a reported fee of £50 million and will join the side from June 1.
Following the confirmation of the transfer, former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos sent a message to his compatriot. Ramos re-posted the club's photo of the latest recruit on his Instagram story with the caption:
“All the best, brother. Go for it.”
Ramos is regarded as one of Real Madrid's best defenders of all time. He made 671 appearances for the Spanish giants, recording 101 goals and 40 assists, and helped them to several major titles.