Real Madrid handed boost as star man set to sign 3-year contract extension despite links to Saudi Arabia: Reports

Real Madrid have received a major boost as star forward Vinicius Jr is set to put pen to paper on a new contract, as per reports. The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Saudi Arabia hinted as his likeliest destination.

Josep Pedrerol told El Chiringuito TV that the former Flamengo star already has an agreement in place to extend his stay in Madrid. His previous deal still had two years to run, meaning his extension will see him remain at the club until 2030. Los Blancos will announce the new contract for Vinicius Jr ahead of the commencement of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign next month.

Vinicius Jr has been a major target for oil-rich nation Saudi Arabia, as they look to continue raising the profile of football in their nation. The 24-year-old was rumoured to have received a world-record offer, leading Real Madrid to move quickly to hand him a new deal.

Reports have revealed that Los Blancos have broken their wage structure to keep the reigning FIFA Men's Footballer of the Year in Spain. Talks on his salary kept the deal from reaching an earlier conclusion, but things appear to have been sorted out between both parties.

Vinicius Jr struggled this season to reach the heights he did in the 2023-24 season, suffering a noticeable decline in form. With his contract talks out of the way, the forward will hope to return to his best form under Xabi Alonso from next month.

Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign new defender: Reports

Real Madrid appear to be unsatisfied with their defensive additions this summer, as they are closing in on the capture of Alvaro Carreras, as per reports. The Spanish side have signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and have an agreement in place for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join them, as well.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Los Blancos have agreed on personal terms with Benfica left-back Carreras on a long-term deal. They are in talks with Benfica over a transfer fee, with the Portuguese side asking for €50 million for the Spaniard.

Real Madrid's interest in Carreras implies that one of Fran Garcia or Ferland Mendy will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Carreras was previously on the books of Los Blancos as a youngster before transferring to Manchester United's academy. The club will hope to finalize a deal for the 22-year-old before the commencement of the Club World Cup in June.

