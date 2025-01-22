Real Madrid handed boost as star player returns to squad for UCL clash against Salzburg

Real Madrid have included Aurelien Tcouameni in the squad for the crucial Champions League tie against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, January 22. The two sides lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos' participation in the knockouts hanging on the balance.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are 22nd in the European table after six games and cannot afford to drop points against the Austrian side. Meanwhile, Tchouameni dropped out of the Las Palmas game on Sunday hours before the match due to discomfort in his left leg.

His participation in Wednesday's tie, as such, was in doubt. However, the player has now made a complete recovery and will be available for selection.

The news will be a huge boost for Real Madrid, even though the player has divided opinion this season. Tchouameni is under contract until 2028, but his future remains uncertain.

The Frenchman has appeared 24 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, even covering at the back following Eder Militao's injury. He remains a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti's setup at the moment.

The 24-year-old trained separately on Monday, adding to doubts about his involvement in the game. However, he rejoined full training yesterday and was later named in Real Madrid's squad for the Champions League tie.

It is unclear whether Tchouameni is fit enough to start the game, and Ancelotti could also opt to keep him on the bench. With David Alaba back fit, the Frenchman is expected to operate in his preferred midfield role if he makes the team.

How have Real Madrid performed in the Champions League this season?

Real Madrid have been far from their best in the Champions League this season. The reigning champions have lost three of their six games in the tournament, including two of the last three games.

Los Blancos started the campaign with 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart at home in September last year. However, they lost 1-0 away to Lille the following game.

Vinicius Junior inspired them to a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Matchday three at home. Unfortunately, the Spanish champions lost the following two games, against AC Milan at home and away to Liverpool.

However, Real Madrid arrive at Wednesday's game in resurgent form, with two wins on the trot across competitions. Kylian Mbappe has also picked up pace of late and with Vinicius and Endrick also in the squad, few would bet against Los Blancos this week.

