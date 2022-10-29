Real Madrid could be handed double injury blow as 2 key players remain doubtful for Girona game: Reports

Real Madrid could face a double injury blow as Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde are doubtful for their La Liga clash against Girona on October 30.

Benzema is struggling from muscular fatigue and has been out since Los Blancos' clash against Elche on October 19. Valverde, meanwhile, missed the UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on October 26.

Both players are a doubt for the upcoming clash against Girona (via Madrid Xtra) as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to build on a three-point lead over second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Karim Benzema has scored six goals and provided one assist in 11 games for Real Madrid so far this campaign. The Frenchman recently won the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or for his stunning performances last season.

Valverde, on the other hand, is slowly forging into one of the best midfielders in the world. The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and provided two assists for Ancelotti's side in 16 games this season.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. claimed Karim Benzema taught him a lot

Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema

Few players have flourished as well as Vinicius Jr. in recent times. While his talent was always inevitable, the flashy Brazilian often failed to produce the desired end product during the earlier days of his Real Madrid career.

However, he has evolved since and has become one of the most lethal attackers in world football. The Brazilian has continued his great form this season as well, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 17 games.

In a recent interview with GOAL, the young Brazilian claimed that Benzema has been a massive influence on him.

"I think everything. Karim teaches me a lot every day and I do everything so that he can score a lot of goals like last season. He is a person who has helped me a lot and I try to help him a lot on the pitch. After playing with Cristiano [Ronaldo] for so long, being the star of the team is very important for him and I am happy to be able to help him."

