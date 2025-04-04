Real Madrid handed fitness boost as key midfielder returns to training after injury absence: Reports

Real Madrid have been handed a fitness boost as Dani Ceballos has returned to training as he recovers from injury. However, his chances of being available for the game against Valencia are bleak. However, he is expected to return to the matchday squad against Arsenal, as per SportsMole.

A report from Diario AS suggests he has just started training with the group and is currently in the final stage of his recovery. Ceballos suffered an injury during the first-leg Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Real Sociedad back in the latter half of February 2025. Ceballos left the pitch after suffering a collision with Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The medical report issued by Real Madrid back then read as follows:

"Following tests carried out today on Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle affecting the tendon in his left hamstring. His recovery will be assessed."

Dani Ceballos was expected to be out for approximately two months. However, he has now started his final phase of recovery a bit earlier as compared. Ceballos is a crucial player in Carlo Ancelotti's setup. He appeared in a total of 30 matches this season before succumbing to the injury.

He has been that bridge between the defense and the attack, which has made Real Madrid a smooth-running machine.

Real Madrid and their tough encounters ahead

Los Blancos will have a tough month of April. They already enjoyed an eight-goal thriller three days back in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad. Hence, apart from the UEFA Champions League matches against Arsenal, they will also have to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

They currently sit second in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have 66 points. While they are one of the favorites to win the domestic league, their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League will be full of obstacles.

They have Arsenal in front, whom they will face in the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 8. However, before that, they will square off against Valencia in La Liga.

The only proper good news for Carlo Ancelotti is Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe's return to the team. It is also expected that Fran Garcia will start the game as the left-back.

