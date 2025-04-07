Real Madrid handed major injury boost as key player returns to squad for Champions League clash against Arsenal

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury boost ahead of facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, as Thibaut Courtois has returned to their squad for the game. Los Blancos are set to travel to London for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Emirates against the Premier League side on Tuesday (April 8).

Belgium international Courtois has been named as part of the traveling party for the clash against the Gunners after spending time on the sidelines. The 32-year-old is set to return to action for his club in the game on Tuesday for the first time since playing against Villarreal before the international break (via Managing Madrid).

Thibaut Courtois missed games against Leganes, Real Sociedad, and Valencia for the club after picking up an injury while on international duty with Belgium. The former Chelsea man played the first of two games against Ukraine last month before spending the other on the bench due to injury.

Last week, manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his optimism at the possibility of Courtois featuring against the Gunners, and the goalkeeper appears set for a return. Andriy Lunin, on the other hand, misses out on the Real Madrid squad for the game as he has yet to recover from his calf problem.

Academy graduate Fran Gonzalez was in goal for the 2-1 defeat to Valencia at the weekend while both senior goalkeepers were out injured. The 19-year-old has also been included in the squad, and will serve as back-up to Courtois for the game on Tuesday.

Real Madrid stars set to miss Arsenal tie through injury

Real Madrid are set to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, with several of their key stars absent through injury. The list of players for Los Blancos for the game has been released, with 23 players set to make the trip to London for Tuesday's first leg.

Midfielders Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni are among the noticeable absentees for the game after failing to return to full fitness in time for the encounter. Left-back Ferland Mendy is also set to miss the game after failing to recover from an injury picked up against Atletico Madrid in the previous round of the competition. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is another absentee for Los Blancos, having suffered an injury in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to turn to youngsters to make up his squad to face the Premier League side, with five academy stars included in the travelling party. Lorenzo Aguado, Jacobo Ramon, Chema Andres, Gonzalo Garcia, and Sergio Mestre are all in line to feature for Real Madrid in the encounter.

