Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti responds after being asked ‘Is it not risky not to sign a centre-back?’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared the club's plans with respect to signing a new centre-back before the transfer window shuts. The club will not sign a new centre-back despite the apparent injury problems that have plagued their squad already this season.

Los Blancos won the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season and have added more quality, particularly in the shape of Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish champions lost former captain Nacho Fernandez this summer after he decided to join Al-Qadsiah as a free agent. The exit of the veteran, coupled with the injuries to David Alaba and teenage star Joan Martinez, have left Real Madrid light in defense.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke with the media ahead of his side's second LaLiga game against Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25). The Italian manager fielded questions about his defensive options, but he clearly revealed that his side will not be making any additions in defense. He named Aurelien Tchouameni and youngsters Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon as his options at the back.

Trending

“We have good players. Ascensio, Jacobo and Tchouameni that can help. “Sign a CB? Our market is closed. No," Ancelotti replied.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Austria international David Alaba has been out of action since December 2023, when he injured his ACL and tore his meniscus. His injury is projected to keep him out until 2025. Defender Joan Martinez,17, ruptured his ACL in training during pre-season after he was touted for a first-team role.

Real Madrid sought to sign French youngster Leny Yoro this summer, but failed to sign the 18-year-old, who joined Manchester United instead. The Spanish outfit were also linked with a number of other defenders this window, but the manager has now ruled out any signings.

Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are the first-choice defensive pairing for Los Blancos, and they both featured against Mallorca.

Real Madrid star ruled out until after international break

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of action with a foot injury until after the international break, as per Relevo. The 20-year-old star will now miss a number of games, with a return being looked at for September 29 against Atletico Madrid.

Bellingham struggled with a shoulder problem in the 2023-24 season before returning fully fit at the start of this season. He shone in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta and featured in the first league game against Mallorca, as well.

The reports indicate that the midfielder has picked up plantar fascitis, and will be unavailable for club and country until September. The England international's absence will give Ancelotti a headache, with the likes of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz his potential replacements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback