Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane's job is not under threat ahead of El Clasico

Despite a poor run of recent results, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane's job is not under threat, even if Los Blancos lose Saturday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

According to Onda Cero’s Edu Pidal, Zidane is at no risk of being fired by Real Madrid.

However, Pidal also stated that there is the possibility of Zidane resigning if he feels the “situation is critical”.

In the last week, Real Madrid have lost twice at home to opponents that they were expected to beat. Newly-promoted side Cadiz beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano last weekend, before Shakhtar Donetsk won 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

Zidane lamented individual mistakes in the loss to Shakhtar, as Real Madrid were repeatedly picked apart on the counter-attack, by a vibrant Shakhtar side.

Without Sergio Ramos, who didn't play because of an injury, the Real Madrid defence looked all at sea, with Raphael Varane, once again, not able to lead the defence.

Zinedine Zidane not under threat of losing Real Madrid job

Even though the loss to Cadiz was at an inopportune time, Real Madrid will head to the top of La Liga if they win their game in hand, with both Real Sociedad and Villarreal just a point above them in the standings right now.

Real Madrid signed no players for the first team in the summer transfer window, with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting their ability to spend.

However, the belief is that Real Madrid were prudent this summer, so that it enables them to splash the cash on certain key players next summer.

Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga are said to be major targets, and both Frenchman would only benefit from having Zidane at the helm.

However, the concern for Real Madrid at the moment is that they seem to have stagnated, after a summer of standing still.

Zidane is still unable to bring the best out of young attackers like Rodrygo Goes and Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker, especially, has had a torrid time since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid last summer.

Real Madrid travel to the Nou Camp on Saturday, where a win is likely to ease all concerns about Zidane's job, at least for the time-being.