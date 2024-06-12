Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal believes his club teammate Vinicius Junior deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

According to the Spanish defender, the Brazilian deserves the honor after his performances this season despite injury. Overall, Vinicius made 39 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos in the 2023-24 campaign, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists.

He even netted the second goal for the Spanish giants in their 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in this year's UEFA Champions League final. On top of that, Vinicius also managed to win La Liga with Real Madrid, with the team finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Trending

Carvajal and Vinicius have played 170 matches across competitions for the Madrid-based outfit together but are yet to bag a joint goal contribution. Naming the attacker as his favorite for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, Carvajal told MARCA (via @MadridXtra):

"Ballon d'Or? The one I see with the most options is Vinicius. He was injured for three month but this didn't stop him from scoring many goals and be decisive in the Champions League and La Liga. He and Bellingham may be the ones who can win."

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham has also had a stellar first season in the Spanish capital after moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 for a reported €103 million. The England international made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 13 assists.

Should Vinicius or Bellingham go deep into the Copa America and European Championships, respectively, they would stand a good chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Arsenal star backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or

Arsenal FC star Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli lavished praise on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and claimed his Brazil teammate must win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

With the two contending for a spot on the left flank for their South American country, they've managed just one appearance together with one joint goal contribution.

Martinelli said at a press conference (via GOAL):

"I'm very happy to be Brazilian and see Vini shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. It's a pleasure to share the field with him."

Martinelli has also been named in Brazil's Copa America squad this summer. Brazil, who are in Group D, will begin their campaign against Costa Rica on June 24.