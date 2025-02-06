Real Madrid hero Iker Casillas responds after ex-adult star Claudia Bavel claims he was ‘better’ as footballer than lover in their relationship

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has responded to claims made by ex-adult star Claudia Bavel about their alleged relationship. The World Cup winner shared his disapproval of the claims made against him and took to social media to condemn the claims.

Earlier, Bavel had an interview with the Spanish TV channel Telecinco programme De Viernes where she discussed her alleged relationship with the Real Madrid legend. Speaking in the interview via Sportbible, she said:

"My relationship with Iker Casillas began initially as one of friendship. When we began meeting in person we had an open relationship initially before we reached a point where we closed it."

"Iker knows what is behind those photos. I feel a little bit left out. If you ask me what Iker was like as a lover I would say better as a footballer.”

Taking to social media after the claims made by Bavel on Spanish television, the former keeper for Real Madrid said:

"I have been involved in professional football since I was 14, a career that has given me many joys, perhaps the greatest and the one I am most proud of has been receiving enormous affection and support from the public.”

"However, it has also brought with it an interest in aspects of my private life that I have always wanted to keep out of the media spotlight, as they belong to my strictest privacy.”

The former Real Madrid star continued by saying:

"Despite this interest, I have NEVER negotiated with my private life, I have not granted any exclusives nor have I profited from what I consider more personal and reserved; what's more, I have always asked for respect and I have kept myself away from gossip, rumours or speculation.”

"It is difficult to accept that, without any consideration, certain people go on programmes to talk about me or my environment. Videos in bad taste are broadcast and anyone, without any knowledge of the matter, feels entitled to make comments, speculations and opinions of any kind about my personal life with absolute disregard, attacking my privacy and honour.”

The Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup winner said:

"NOT EVERYTHING IS WORTH IT, not everything is worth it to gain an audience, not everything is worth it to obtain easy profit or fame as ephemeral as it is undeserved at my expense, at the expense of someone whose 'notoriety' is only due to many years of work and perseverance. But, when I repeat, I have tried by all means to protect my privacy.”

Casillas concluded, saying:

"The situation has reached a point where it is unsustainable and I will not allow any more interference in my private life or actions that violate or undermine my honour. I am doing this for myself and for all those around me, who are directly and seriously affected, as those who carry out these actions without caring at all know and are aware of.”

Iker Casillas began his career with the Real Madrid youth ranks before going on to make 510 appearances for the Spanish giants. He helped the side to two UEFA Champions Leagues, five LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys, and four Spanish Super Cups.

Iker Casillas’ Real Madrid legacy

Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend, the goalkeeper began his career with the iconic Spanish club in 1990 when he joined the side's famed La Fabrica youth ranks. He made his debut for the senior team at 16 in 1997 when he was called up to the senior team to face Rosenborg in the UEFA Champions League.

He was a part of the Real Madrid team for over a decade and was then made the captain of the side in the 2010-11 season. However, the next season his first major issues at the club arose after he got into a disagreement with their manager Jose Mourinho.

Casillas left Real Madrid after 25 years at the club in 2015 to join FC Porto. He remains one of the greatest keepers in the club's history and is now retired after a long and fulfilling career at the highest levels of the game.

