Real Madrid hierarchy left frustrated by decision to sell Theo Hernandez to AC Milan 

Real Madrid's hierarchy have reportedly been left angry and confused by the decision to sell Theo Hernandez for just €20 million in the summer of 2019. The French full-back has gone on to become one of AC Milan's star players during his two seasons at the club.

According to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, which means that the Spanish giants will be in the market for a new left-back during the summer transfer window.

This has made the club hierarchy question the decision to let Theo Hernandez join AC Milan for just €20 million. Hernandes spent his youth career with Atletico Madrid and joined their cross-town rivals Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 after they activated his release clause of €24 million.

During his spell with the Los Blancos, Hernandez made just 23 appearances for the club across all competitions. He had to settle for a bit-part role due to the presence of Marcelo as Real Madrid's first-choice left-back.

Hernandez spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he put in a string of impressive performances that caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs.

The player then made a permanent switch to AC Milan in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman has played a starring role for the Italian side, who are currently at the top of the Serie A table. Milan have lost just two games all season.

The Real Madrid hierarchy are questioning their transfer policy

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Real Madrid spent the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out fringe players, who did not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane. The likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, and Luka Jovic were allowed to leave the club after falling out with the manager.

However, Real Madrid have been heavily criticized for their decision to let go of a number of young talents, who have gone on to perform well at other clubs. The likes of Theo Hernandez, Ashraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguillon, and Dani Ceballos have all been largely impressive since leaving the Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos have never been a club that has given too many chances to their youth-products. However, they have produced a number of talented youngsters through their academy in recent years.

This has made the club hierarchy question the decision to let go of these players, rather than developing them into stars for the future at Madrid.