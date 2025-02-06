Real Madrid hold talks with €60m rated star wanted by Arsenal over potential transfer: Reports

According to a report by The Athletic, Real Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal transfer target Martin Zubimendi. The 26-year-old midfielder is one of the best players in his position in Europe and has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs.

Zubimendi began his career with Real Sociedad, coming through the youth ranks to join the senior team in 2020. He has made 219 appearances for the team, scoring nine times and assisting as many to help his side to the Copa del Rey.

Initially, Real Madrid were linked with a move for Manchester City's Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri. However, the Spaniard's cruciate ligament injury and the potential transfer cost could make him too expensive for Los Blancos.

Zubimendi, who is younger, likely cheaper, and, most importantly, fit now, seems to be a better option for the reigning LaLiga champions. Arsenal will be displeased with the Spanish giants' reported interest in their target's signature as they are unlikely to beat the European champions to his signature.

Real Madrid tipped to move for Arsenal defender - Reports

According to a report on 90 Minutes, Arsenal defender William Saliba has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. The French defender, one of the best in the Premier League, has impressed in England and could move to Los Blancos.

Saliba joined the Gunners in 2019 from Saint-Ettienne for a reported € 30 million fee by legendary club manager Arsene Wenger. The defender returned on two loan spells to his homeland with Saint-Ettienne and OGC Nice before returning to become a key part of the team's defense.

Saliba has played 116 games for the Gunners since he broke into the first team and has helped the North London side become one of the best defensively in the Premier League. The defender has also made 26 appearances for France, showing his abilities for club and country.

Real Madrid will be aware that the 23-year-old defender will not come cheap, with the Frenchman valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt. Los Blancos are unlikely to be deterred, with their team needing defensive reinforcements after struggling with injuries this season.

