Real Madrid hype up Arda Guler to win prestigious award in 2024 with Instagram comment

Real Madrid have hyped up Arda Guler to win the 2024 Golden Boy award through an Instagram post.

The Turkish prodigy joined Los Merengues last summer. He has so far made 12 appearances for the Madrid giants since his move from Fenerbahce, scoring six goals.

While his first season at the club was limited by injuries, there's no denying Guler's talent. The 19-year-old has managed to impress whenever he has been on the pitch. Hence, endorsing him to win the Golden Boy Award is a fair shout. He has been nominated for the 2024 edition of the award.

Los Blancos have done so, writing in an Instagram comment:

"Candidate for Golden Boy 2024."

Guler won three trophies in his first season as a Real Madrid player. He lifted the La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League. Guler will now look to emulate teammate Jude Bellingham and win the Golden Boy award.

He is currently preparing to play Euro 2024 with Turkey. Guler's country have been drawn alongside Georgia, Czech Republic, and Portugal in Group F. Guler has already made six appearances for The Crescent-Stars, scoring once.

Jose Mourinho lays out condition for Real Madrid star Arda Guler to return to Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has recently been appointed as Arda Guler's former club Fenerbahce's new boss. The Portuguese tactician is looking to make a mark in Turkish football.

Mourinho was asked whether Arda Guler could make a return to the club. The Portuguese laid out a condition, saying (via News18):

"If Arda Guler wants to come, why not? If he oves Fenerbahce, if he comes for free, and if Real Madrid pay 75% of his salary, we can't say no."

Mourinho, however, said on a serious note that Guler is likely to continue at a big club like Real Madrid.

While Fenerbahce have their own history, a player like Guler is expected to represent the top guns of European football, sooner or later.

His Golden Boy 2024 nomination shows the attacking midfielder is headed the right way.