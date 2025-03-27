Real Madrid icon Pepe makes feelings clear about Raul Asencio as he delivers assessment of 22-year-old defender

Former Real Madrid star Pepe was lavish in his praise of defender Raul Asencio. The Portuguese centre-back claimed that the 22-year-old's quality and desire were appreciable traits and suggested that he would help Los Blancos win many trophies.

Pepe said (via Spanish outlet Diario AS):

"Asencio? He's a kid with a lot of drive. He has desire and a lot of quality. He's going to contribute a lot, as he's already doing, to help Madrid win titles."

Asencio has been a revelation for Real Madrid, receiving a call-up to the senior squad amidst a host of injuries to the backline. Since making his debut in November, he has quickly become a key player for Carlo Ancelotti, notching up 29 appearances across all competitions. He has been played both in the center of defence as well as at right-back, a position where they have been forced to use makeshift options all season.

The 22-year-old will be hopeful of emulating Pepe's achievements with Los Blancos. He made his career as one of Portugal's greatest-ever defenders at the Bernabeu from 2007 to 2017, making 334 appearances and winning the La Liga and Champions League thrice each.

Real Madrid dealt blow as star could miss clash against Leganes with injury

Courtois picked up an injury on international duty.

Real Madrid could be without starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for their upcoming La Liga clash against CD Leganes. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Belgian shotstopper may not feature, paving the way for a rare start for Andriy Lunin.

The 32-year-old is believed to have suffered a muscle strain, with Los Blancos unwilling to take risks over the situation. He started in Belgium's 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the first leg of the Nations League but pulled up in the warm-up of the second leg and did not play.

Courtois has been a vital presence between the sticks for Real Madrid, making 37 appearances across all competitions and keeping 11 clean sheets. His understudy Lunin has been called into action 10 times and has blanked the opposition four times.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will be confident of the Ukrainian stepping up and doing a decent job in the absence of the Belgian. The side will be keen on avoiding any further slip-ups as they enter the final phase of the La Liga title race. They are currently level on points with Barcelona who have a game in hand against CD Osasuna.

