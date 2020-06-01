Real Madrid icon surprises 72-year-old fan with heartwarming gesture

Roberto Carlos is one of Real Madrid's all-time greats

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos had a heartwarming surprise in store for a 72-year-old woman who is in quarantine amid the worldwide pandemic.

📞😳🙌 @Oficial_RC3 sorprendió a una madridista de toda la vida con esta videollamada, ¡y Alicia nunca lo olvidará!@NIVEAMEN_ES | #ShareTheCare pic.twitter.com/3c489Imlsd — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 1, 2020

The legendary Real Madrid left-back had a friendly conversation with lifelong Real Madrid fan Alicia and spoke about his approach to the quarantine, the aftermath of the coronavirus, and his legendary free-kick.

Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos takes fan by surprise

Roberto Carlos has always been a fan favourite

The legendary Real Madrid star called Alicia earlier today and surprised her with his wishes. It is safe to say that the Real Madrid fan was thoroughly surprised and pleased by the gesture.

The Brazilian left-back discussed quarantine with the fan and the duo shared several anecdotes of the Real Madrid star's time as a player.

"We're all in the same situation at home, in quarantine."

The 72-year-old fan also revealed that there were a total of five generations of Real Madrid fans in her family. Real Madrid is one of the oldest clubs in the world and commands a massive fan following in Spain and across the world.

"You see, there are five generations of Madridistas in my family. My grandfather, my father, then us, then our children, then our grandchildren."

Roberto Carlos was always a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu and his mesmerising skills on the left flank ensured that he would be remembered by Real Madrid fans for decades to come. The Brazilian continues to be the benchmark for any young full-back rising through the youth ranks at Real Madrid.

Roberto Carlos, the master of the impossible goal 😱



(🎥 @realmadrid) pic.twitter.com/sKdZtFbORO — Dugout (@Dugout) June 3, 2018

Roberto Carlos had a stunning shot and scoring several long-distance screamers for Real Madrid. His ardent fan also gave him a fan's perspective of his brilliant goals and free-kicks for Real Madrid.

"I remember once, you took a free-kick from the side of the pitch, almost from midfield and scored a spectacular goal! I remember how you ran with the ball, the power you had!"

Roberto Carlos was a part of Real Madrid's famous Galactico side that was created by the current president Florentino Perez. The Brazilian played alongside the likes of Luis Figo, David Beckham, Ronaldo, Raul, and present Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and became a fixture in a Real Madrid side brimming with talent.

The quarantined fan also let the Real Madrid legend know exactly why he was adored by fans of Los Blancos.

"I always had faith in you, because you were strong, skilled, powerful, and smart."

Roberto Carlos was known for his blistering free-kicks

The Brazilian left-back was the first-choice free-kick taker in a Real Madrid side boasting the likes of David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. The Brazilian icon will be remembered for decades to come for his legendary free-kick against France in 1997.

At present, the Brazilian's beloved Real Madrid side sits in second place in the La Liga table and is 2 points behind Barcelona. Real Madrid will reportedly play the remainder of its games at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium instead of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Without its voracious home support, Real Madrid's superstars will have to summon their inner Roberto Carlos to dethrone Barcelona this season.