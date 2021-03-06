Real Madrid identify £100 million Bundesliga star as alternative for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar and they will look to sign the Norwegian should they miss out on Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish champions are expected to splurge some money in the summer transfer window and have been linked with a move for Mbappe.

The Frenchman will have only a year remaining on his current contract this summer, which is why Real Madrid could make a move. However, Haaland's form over the last couple of seasons has been impressive and he is also attracting serious interest from the Los Blancos.

As per Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid will compete with Manchester City to sign Haaland for a fee of £100 million this summer.

Erling Haaland could solve Real Madrid’s goal-scoring woes

With Karim Benzema in the twilight of his career, Real Madrid need a young replacement for the forward. Mbappe is viewed as a natural heir to his compatriot, but the Los Blancos are also monitoring Haaland.

While Mbappe has shown what he can do in terms of his dribbling and scoring goals, Haaland is yet to play in a team full of stars. With better players around him, Haaland could take his game to the next level.

It’s easy to forget Haaland is still only 20 years of age while watching him play. He has already managed to score 17 goals in just 18 Bundesliga appearances this season and has shown a maturity on the pitch that belies his age.

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

The Norwegian has proven that he is a worthy superstar in Europe as he has managed eight goals in five Champions League games as well.

Real Madrid’s attack does need some upgrading and Haaland is an ideal candidate to strengthen their front line. The Spanish giants do not want to wait until 2022 to sign Haaland, even though he will cost £90 million.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have scored just 43 goals in the league this season as their forwards have struggled for consistency. They may have to sell some of their fringe players to generate funds for Mbappe or Haaland.