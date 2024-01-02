Real Madrid identify 20-year-old goalkeeper as long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois: Reports

Real Madrid have started lining up possible replacements for Thibaut Courtois and have identified Uruguayan youngster Randall Rodriguez as a potential future signing, according to Diario AS (via Football Espana). The youngster currently plays for Atletico Penarol in the country's top division.

Los Blancos have always had top goalkeepers in their ranks, from Iker Casillas to Keylor Navas and now Courtois. They often sign their players young and groom them to achieve stardom at the club.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, they were dealt a huge blow when Belgium international Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL, potentially ruling him out of the season. They moved quickly to sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to provide competition for backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Both Arrizabalaga and Lunin have had their chances, and the latter has been a lot more impressive for Los Blancos. He is, however, said to be unsatisfied with the role he plays at the club presently, as he feels he should be able to hold his own as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

With Lunin's future unclear and Courtois already in his 30s, Real Madrid have identified Uruguay U20 international Rodriguez as his heir, as per the aforementioned report. The 20-year-old has only a year left on his contract with Penarol and does not have a starting role at the Uruguayan club.

He was impressive for Uruguay at the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier this year, helping his country win the tournament. He kept six clean sheets in seven matches at the tournament.

Real Madrid will reportedly keep an eye on the youngster ahead of a potential transfer, and their long-standing relationship with Penarol will play a role. They may opt to sign him on loan for a year and let him play with the Castilla team, after which they will decide whether to sign him permanently.

Real Madrid's goalkeeper situation sticky for the club

Real Madrid have owed a lot of their success in recent years to the quality of their goalkeepers, from Casillas to Courtois. Being arguably the biggest club in world football means that they have the luxury of having the world's best players.

The decision of manager Carlo Ancelotti to sanction a loan move for Kepa in the summer is what has forced the club to begin thinking of another goalkeeper. Ukrainian star Lunin was expected to easily replace Courtois after his injury, but the manager did not trust him enough.

Now 24, Lunin is unwilling to continue playing second fiddle and is reportedly likely to leave the club in 2024. Real Madrid are also said to be unlikely to exercise their option to sign Kepa permanently, leaving 31-year-old Courtois as their only senior goalkeeper.