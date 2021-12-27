Real Madrid identify 24-year-old as cheaper alternative to Jules Kounde: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to reinforce their defense and have reportedly identified a cheaper alternative to their existing targets. Jules Kounde, Manuel Akanji and Wesley Fofana are all highly-priced, which has forced the club to look in the direction of Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi.

The 24-year-old has emerged as Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti's favorite target. The Italian manager believes the player could also settle in nicely at the Santiago Bernabeu as he can speak Spanish. Ancelotti has been tracking the player's development for quite some time now.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra ❗️| According to an AI’s database, the CB’s that would suit Real Madrid the most are: Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) and Sven Botman (Lille). @marca ❗️| According to an AI’s database, the CB’s that would suit Real Madrid the most are: Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) and Sven Botman (Lille). @marca

Senesi is currently under contract with Feyenoord until June 2023 but the Eredivisie outfit could be willing to make a profit from his sale. He's currently valued at €18 million but negotiations could see the player's price rise to the €20-25 million region.

Senesi is thriving and could be a star at Real Madrid

It's been a fine 2021-22 campaign for Marcos Senesi, who is establishing himself among the best defenders in Eredivisie. His defensive prowess has been the driving force behind Feyenoord's title charge, with De Stadionclub currently trailing league leaders PSV Eindhoven by only four points.

At only 24, Senesi is still relatively young. A move to Real Madrid would be a massive step up in his short career while there's scope for development under a manager like Ancelotti.

Kounde obviously seems like a better choice given his performances with Sevilla. However, he is a highly sought-after figure with several top clubs around Europe jostling for his signature.

are looking at all options, contract extension is also still a serious option. Wait and see how the situation develops.⏳🔜 Marcos Senesi may leave Feyenoord this winter. There are many clubs interested from the Premier League and Serie A. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 #Feyenoord are looking at all options, contract extension is also still a serious option. Wait and see how the situation develops.⏳🔜 Marcos Senesi may leave Feyenoord this winter. There are many clubs interested from the Premier League and Serie A. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹#Feyenoord are looking at all options, contract extension is also still a serious option. Wait and see how the situation develops.⏳🔜 https://t.co/Kht4GGKv48

The Frenchman won't come cheap while Akanji and Fofana are too injury-prone and may not be worth the gamble. It leaves Senesi as the best possible option from the transfer market unless Real Madrid find another player who can beef up their backline.

The Argentine particularly stands out for his leadership skills and is an excellent reader of the game as well. With two goals and assists each this season, Senesi can also offer an attacking threat, both from open play and set-pieces.

Eder Militao and David Alaba are forging an excellent centre-back pairing for Real Madrid but the arrival of Senesi could offer more tactical flexibility for Ancelotti.

