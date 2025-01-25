Real Madrid identify 3 centre-backs as they look to bolster defense in 2025 - Reports

Real Madrid have taken down the names of three centre-backs as their options to strengthen their defense in 2025, as per a report from Fichajes.net. The Spanish giants are in the market for central defensive cover following injuries suffered in the position in recent seasons.

Los Blancos have had to deal with several injuries at the back, with both Eder Militao and David Alaba missing a chunk of the 2023-24 season through ACL injuries. The former is back on the sidelines with another ACL problem, while the latter has only just returned to action after 13 months out.

Real Madrid are keen on new, younger defenders this year, and Fichajes.net have pointed out that they have three main targets. Carlo Ancelotti's side will make a big effort to sign at least one of William Saliba, Alessandro Bastoni, and Ousmane Diomande in the summer transfer window.

Trending

Los Blancos have already initiated contact with the representatives of Arsenal star Saliba to gauge if he will be interested in a move. They will likely do same for Bastoni and Diomande before making definitive moves in the summer.

Ancelotti's side missed out on the opportunity to sign 18-year-old French youngster Leny Yoro in the summer as they dragged their feet in negotiations. They will be hopeful of avoiding the same fate with this trio, hence their decision to begin initial talks for them.

Real Madrid presently have Antonio Rudiger and Alaba fit and available, but both men are in their 30s and could soon be past their best. With Raul Asencio providing cover at the back, Los Blancos remain light in the position but will wait until summer for recruitment.

Real Madrid reject loan opportunity for teenage star - Reports

Real Madrid have taken a firm resolve with regards to a temporary move for striker Endrick this month, according to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian teenager had been linked with a move away from the club on loan this month, but is now expected to stay.

Endrick, 18, has found minutes hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, his first since joining from Palmeiras. The youngster has scored four times in 19 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid intend to keep Endrick under Carlo Ancelotti in a move that is expected to see him continue to develop at the club. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr ahead of him in the pecking order, he will look to learn from both experienced forwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback